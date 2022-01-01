1Password Park
Burwell Road • St. Thomas, Ontario • N5P 0B6
TELEPHONE 519.633.7112
EMAIL rtucker@stthomas.ca
WEBSITE stthomas.ca
HOURS
Open all year
For the sports lovers out there! 1Password Park is the latest park addition in St. Thomas! It is the new home of the St. Thomas Soccer Club with many new soccer fields, but has many additional amenities. Enjoy paved walking trails, a beautiful playground, splash pads in the summer, basketball courts and a football field.
1Password Park received its name from the company run by St. Thomas locals 1Password and their generous support of this park's development.
